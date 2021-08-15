CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » NBA News » Fowles, Collier lead Lynx…

Fowles, Collier lead Lynx to 88-78 win over Liberty

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78 on Sunday night.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (12-7).

Natasha Howard made a short jumper to give the Liberty (10-11) a 71-68 with 7:04 to play. Natalie Ochonwa answered with four straight points to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Lynx a nine-point lead when McBride hit a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left.

Howard finished with a season-high 30 points for New York and Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney added 12 points apiece.

Minnesota shot 48% from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws. New York was 8 of 8 from the stripe.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up