Bucks announce they have signed Hill, Hood, Ojeleye

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 10:06 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt.

The Bucks announced Friday the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye. The Bucks also officially announced they had re-signed forward Bobby Portis.

Hill, 35, previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20 before leaving as part of the four-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his two seasons with the Bucks. Hill shot an NBA-leading 46% from 3-point range in 2019-20.

He averaged 8.7 points this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

Hood, 28, averaged 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds this past season with the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors. He scored 11 points per game and shot 49.3% from 3-point range in 2019-20 with Portland.

Ojeleye, 26, averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 17 minutes in 46 games with the Boston Celtics this past season.

