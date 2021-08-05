2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NBA News » Brooklyn Nets sign first-round…

Brooklyn Nets sign first-round draft pick Cam Thomas

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have signed first-round draft pick Cam Thomas.

The team did not disclose details of the contract signed by the guard, who was the 27th overall pick out of LSU.

Thomas spent one year at LSU, starting 29 games. He averaged 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34 minutes. The 19-year-old scored 25 or more points 16 times, the most 25-point games for a freshman in the Southeastern Conference over the last 25 seasons.

Thomas was the leading scorer among Division I freshmen. He led the nation in free throws made (194), led the SEC in free-throw percentage (88.2%) and finished first in the SEC and seventh in the nation in field goals made (203).

In two NCAA Tournament games, Thomas averaged 28.5 points. He will compete for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Accenture’s Gebre to be nominated to lead OFPP

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up