Bonner’s 31 points, 11 rebounds lead Sun past Lynx 82-71

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 9:19 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71 on Thursday night.

Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double.

Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (17-6) despite being in foul trouble. The Sun turned it over 17 times but outrebounded the Lynx 31-23.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota (13-9) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and Napheesa Collier scored 11.

Connecticut continues its five-game homestand on Tuesday against Las Vegas in a battle for sole possession of first place. Minnesota lost back-to-back games against Connecticut following an eight-game winning streak.

