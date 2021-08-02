AP Source: Nuggets reach deals with Barton, Green

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have reached two-year agreements with a pair of their free agents, guard Will Barton…

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have reached two-year agreements with a pair of their free agents, guard Will Barton and forward JaMychal Green, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals, reached as the NBA free agency negotiating period opened, can’t be finalized until Friday.

Barton’s deal is for $32 million and Green’s for $17 million.

Re-signing Barton, who declined his player option last month, and Green were among team President Tim Connelly’s offseason priorities.

Barton’s return maintains some experience in a Denver backcourt that’s missing star Jamal Murray (ACL) and includes Monte Morris, Facu Campazzo, P.J. Dozier and rookie Bones Hyland, the 26th pick in last week’s NBA draft.

Barton shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc last season and averaged 12.7 points, but he’s been plagued by injuries (hamstring, knee, core) that have kept him mostly on the outside looking in during the playoffs the last three seasons. He scored 25 points in 39 minutes in Game 4 of Denver’s second-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Green averaged 8 points and five rebounds over 58 games in 2020-21 but his playing time was reduced down the stretch as he shared minutes with veteran forward Paul Millsap following a trade deadline roster shakeup.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.