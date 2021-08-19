CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
AP source: Hornets’ Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97M extension

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 3:04 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.

Rozier, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets. Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Boston Celtics.

Rozier averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists and shot a career-high 40.7% from 3-point range in his first season with the Hornets.

Rozier excelled last season despite the addition of rookie point guard LaMelo Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, sliding to the shooting guard spot on a more full-time basis and shooting 38.9% from 3-point range while making a career-high 222 shots from beyond the arc.

Rozier’s extension comes on the heels of the Hornets’ decision to trade former starting guard Devonte Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

