Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » NBA News » Suns' Saric suffers knee…

Suns’ Saric suffers knee injury, won’t return to Game 1

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric won’t return to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night after suffering a right knee injury late in the first quarter.

Saric is one the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. Without him, Williams turned to Torrey Craig for more minutes in the first half and also used Frank Kaminsky, who hasn’t played much in the postseason.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterwards, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

The Suns led the Milwaukee Bucks 57-49 at halftime.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Soldiers' shirts may be the next thing connected to the internet

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up