Sun wraps up spot in Commissioner’s Cup championship

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 9:25 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-72 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Connecticut will represent the Eastern Conference in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The title-contending teams will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.

Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds and Briann January scored 11 points for Connecticut (13-6). Bonner moved into sixth on the WNBA career list for made free throws, passing Cappie Pondexter.

Jones was 11 of 18 from the floor to help her reach 20-plus points for the eighth time this season. The Sun shot 51.5% while holding Atlanta to 38.5%.

Cheyenne Parker scored all 15 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (6-12), which has lost three straight. Crystal Bradford added 12 points and Aari McDonald 10.

