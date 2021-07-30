2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NBA News » Jazz take Baylor's Butler…

Jazz take Baylor’s Butler after trading out of first round

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 12:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah traded away its first-round pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, marking the third time in six years the Jazz moved out of the first round with a draft-night trade.

Utah owned the 30th overall pick before dealing it to Memphis. The Grizzlies selected Santiago Aldama, a forward from Loyola Maryland with the final pick of the first round. Memphis sent back the 40th overall pick it acquired earlier from New Orleans, along with a pair of future second-round picks.

The Jazz selected Jared Butler, a 6-foot-3 guard from Baylor with their lone second-round pick. Butler gives Utah a quality shooter and perimeter defender.

He spent three seasons with Baylor and helped the Bears win the 2021 NCAA championship. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds during the championship season, ranking third in points per game and second in assists per game in the Big 12. Butler was a two-time all-Big 12 first team selection and was also named to the 2020-21 All-Big-12 defensive team.

Butler ended his final collegiate season as a 2020-21 consensus All-American. He was also named the 2021 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up