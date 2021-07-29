2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
AP Source: Knicks get Houston’s Grimes after trades

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 11:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks ended up with guard Quentin Grimes with the No. 25 pick in the NBA draft after dealing two picks that were higher.

A person with knowledge of the details said the Knicks traded the Nos. 19 and 21 picks. The swap of No. 21 for No. 25 left them with Grimes, a third-team All-American from Houston who came with a pick that belonged to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The trades were confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t official until trade calls with the NBA. They were first reported by ESPN.

Grimes was the player of the year in the America Athletic Conference after averaging 17.8 points. He shot 40.2% from 3-point range to lead the conference, making 3.3 3-pointers per game.

The Knicks acquired a future first-round pick by sending the No. 19 pick to Charlotte. That pick was used on Texas center Kai Jones.

