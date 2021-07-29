2021 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State. 2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite. 3.…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan.

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

10. a-New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford.

11. Charlotte, James Bouknight, g, UConn.

12. San Antonio, Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.

13. Indiana, Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.

14. Golden State, Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.

15. Washington, Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.

16. b-Oklahoma City (from Boston), Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey).

17. a-Memphis, Trey Murphy, g, Virginia.

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami), Tre Mann, g, Florida.

19. c-New York, Kai Jones, f, Texas.

20. Atlanta, Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke.

21. d-New York (from Dallas), Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee.

22. e,g-LA Lakers, Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky.

23. Houston (from Portland), Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid (Spain).

24. Houston (from Milwaukee), Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State.

25. d-LA Clippers, Quentin Grimes, g, Houston.

26. Denver, Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU.

27. Brooklyn, Cameron Thomas, g, LSU.

28. Philadelphia, Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee.

29. f-Phoenix, Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina.

30. Utah, Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.).

MORE

Proposed Trades

a-Memphis traded C Jonas Valanciunas and the rights of (No. 17) to New Orleans for C Steven Adams, G Eric Bledsoe, the rights of (No. 10), (No. 40) and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

b-Oklahoma City traded the rights of (No. 16) to Houston for a future protected first-round pick.

c-New York traded the rights of (No. 19) to Charlotte for a future first-round pick.

d-New York traded the rights of (No. 21) to LA Clippers for the rights to (No. 25) and a future second-round draft pick.

e-Washington traded G Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to LA Lakers for F Kyle Kuzma, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Montrezl Harrell and the rights to (No. 22).

f-Phoenix traded G Jevon Carter and the rights of (No. 29) to Brooklyn for G Landry Shamet.

g-Washington traded the rights of (No. 22) to Indiana for G Aaron Holiday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.