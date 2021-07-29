2021 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State. 2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite. 3.…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan.

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

10. New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford.

