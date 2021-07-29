2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
2021 NBA Draft Selections

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 9:04 PM

Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan.

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

10. New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford.

