CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » NBA News » Short-handed Los Angeles eases…

Short-handed Los Angeles eases past Indiana 98-63

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 12:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristi Toliver scored 22 points, Bria Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds, and the short-handed Los Angeles Sparks eased past the Indiana Fever 98-63 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles (3-3) was without leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Chiney Ogwumike (knee).

Te’a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 14 and Nia Coffey 13 for the Sparks. Coffey, Toliver and Wheeler each made a 3-pointer as Los Angeles was 14 of 28 from distance.

Toliver and Holmes combined for 25 first-half points to help Los Angeles build a 48-25 lead. The Fever made just 10 of 39 field goals (25.6%).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-9) with 15 points, and Jantel Lavender and Tiffany Mitchell each added 10 points. Indiana, which has lost five straight games, turned it over 18 times and shot 34.3%.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up