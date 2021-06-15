CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines
Seattle beats Indiana 87-70 for 6th straight road win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70 on Tuesday night.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Sue Bird had 17 for Seattle (11-2), which improved to 6-0 on the road.

Bird made a deep 3-pointer late in the second quarter to move past Katie Smith (906) for second all-time in WNBA history for made 3’s. Diana Taurasi leads the league with 1,173 career 3-pointers. Seattle forward Candice Dupree moved into fifth in games played, passing former Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen (480).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-12) with 26 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 12 points and Jessica Breland had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Stewart scored 14 points with nine rebounds in the first half and Loyd added 10 points to help Seattle build a 41-33 lead.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

