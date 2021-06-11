CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » NBA News » Raptors' Siakam has shoulder…

Raptors’ Siakam has shoulder surgery, will miss 5 months

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam’s season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well.

The Raptors said Friday that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months. That timetable, if precise, would mean Siakam can play again in early November — about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season.

Siakam was hurt in a game May 8 against Memphis, two days after he tied a career best by scoring 44 points against Washington. The 2020 NBA All-Star missed Toronto’s final four games because of the injury.

Siakam led the Raptors in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. He also led the Raptors in minutes (2,006) and games started (56).

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up