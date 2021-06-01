VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » NBA News » Nurse hits game-winning 3…

Nurse hits game-winning 3 a step inside half-court line

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kia Nurse sank a 3-pointer a step inside the half-court line as time expired and the Phoenix Mercury closed the game on a 14-3 run to beat the Chicago Sky 84-83 on Tuesday night.

Phoenix trailed 80-70 with 3:37 to play, but Chicago would not make another field goal the rest of the way.

Megan Walker made two free throws with 29.9 seconds left to pull Phoenix within 83-80, and Kahleah Copper had a shot roll off the rim at the other end. Nurse grabbed the rebound, dribbled down the court and eluded a defender at midcourt for an open look from distance. Nurse went to her knees as her teammates rushed in to celebrate.

“Brianna Turner told me to shoot it, I never make the half-court shot, thank God this one went in,” Nurse said.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (4-3) with 24 points and Nurse finished with 18 points on five 3-pointers. Brittney Griner and Turner each added 13 points and Walker scored 10.

Diamond DeShields scored 26 points for Chicago (2-5), which lost its fifth straight game. Courtney Vandersloot had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Ruthy Hebard had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago went on a 12-0 run in the fourth as Phoenix was limited to five points in the first five minutes of the quarter.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up