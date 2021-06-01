Nurse hits game-winning 3 a step inside half-court line

CHICAGO (AP) — Kia Nurse sank a 3-pointer a step inside the half-court line as time expired and the Phoenix…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kia Nurse sank a 3-pointer a step inside the half-court line as time expired and the Phoenix Mercury closed the game on a 14-3 run to beat the Chicago Sky 84-83 on Tuesday night.

Phoenix trailed 80-70 with 3:37 to play, but Chicago would not make another field goal the rest of the way.

Megan Walker made two free throws with 29.9 seconds left to pull Phoenix within 83-80, and Kahleah Copper had a shot roll off the rim at the other end. Nurse grabbed the rebound, dribbled down the court and eluded a defender at midcourt for an open look from distance. Nurse went to her knees as her teammates rushed in to celebrate.

“Brianna Turner told me to shoot it, I never make the half-court shot, thank God this one went in,” Nurse said.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (4-3) with 24 points and Nurse finished with 18 points on five 3-pointers. Brittney Griner and Turner each added 13 points and Walker scored 10.

Diamond DeShields scored 26 points for Chicago (2-5), which lost its fifth straight game. Courtney Vandersloot had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Ruthy Hebard had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago went on a 12-0 run in the fourth as Phoenix was limited to five points in the first five minutes of the quarter.

