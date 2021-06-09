CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » NBA News » Nets' Harden to miss…

Nets’ Harden to miss Game 3 vs Bucks with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener.

Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven’t missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks. Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Harden missed 20 of 21 games late in the season because of the hamstring.

Coach Steve Nash said Harden is progressing and he was optimistic for the All-Star guard’s return, but gave no timetable for that.

Nets forward Jeff Green also will miss at least one more game with a left plantar fascia strain. He was been out since Game 3 of the first round and is progressing but still not practicing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up