NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100

Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20

Washington 142, Indiana 115

Western Conference Friday, May 21

Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Eastern Conference Philadelphia 4, Washington 1

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114

Wednesday, June 2: Philadelphia 129, Washington 112

Brooklyn 4, Boston 1

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126

Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109

Milwaukee 4, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103

Atlanta 4, New York 1

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105

Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92

Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94

Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96

Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta 103, New York 89

Western Conference Utah 4, Memphis 1

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109

Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129

Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111

Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113

Wednesday, June 2: Utah 126, Memphis 110

Phoenix 4, L.A. Lakers 2

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92

Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85

Thursday, June 3: Phoenix 113 L.A. Lakers 100

Denver 4, Portland 2

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109

Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109

Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115

Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95

Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT

Thursday, June 3: Denver 126, Portland 115

L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 3

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81

Wednesday, June 2: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100

Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97

Sunday, June 6: L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Eastern Conference Brooklyn 3, Milwaukee 2

Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107

Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86

Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83

Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96

Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108

Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2

Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124

Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102

Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111

Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100

Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD

Western Conference Phoenix 4, Denver 0

Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105

Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98

Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102

Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118

Utah 2, L.A. Clippers 2

Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109

Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111

Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106

Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104

Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

