NBA Playoff Glance

|PLAY-IN
|Play-in First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117
Boston 118, Washington 100
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96
L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100
|Play-in Second Round
|Eastern Conference
|Thursday, May 20
Washington 142, Indiana 115
|Western Conference
|Friday, May 21
Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Philadelphia 4, Washington 1
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114
Wednesday, June 2: Philadelphia 129, Washington 112
|Brooklyn 4, Boston 1
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109
|Milwaukee 4, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
|Atlanta 4, New York 1
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94
Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96
Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta 103, New York 89
|Western Conference
|Utah 4, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111
Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113
Wednesday, June 2: Utah 126, Memphis 110
|Phoenix 4, L.A. Lakers 2
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85
Thursday, June 3: Phoenix 113 L.A. Lakers 100
|Denver 4, Portland 2
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109
Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109
Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115
Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95
Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT
Thursday, June 3: Denver 126, Portland 115
|Dallas 3, L.A. Clippers 3
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81
Wednesday, June 2: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100
Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97
Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Brooklyn 1, Milwaukee 0
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115,Milwaukee 107
Monday, June 7: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 10: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD
Sunday, June 13: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
|Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD
x-Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD
x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
|Western Conference
|Phoenix vs. Denver
Monday, June 7: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9: Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 13: Phoenix at Denvera, 8 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 15: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
x-Thursday, June 17: Phoenix at Denver, TBD
x-Sunday, June 20: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
|Utah vs. L.A. Clippers/Dallas
Tuesday, June 8: L.A. Clippers/Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 10: L.A. Clippers/Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 12: Utah at L.A. Clippers/Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers/Dallas, TBD
x-Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers/Dallas at Utah, TBD
x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers/Dallas, TBD
x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers/Dallas at Utah, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
|NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
