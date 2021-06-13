NBA Most Valuable Players

|u-unanimous
2021 — Nikola Jokic, Denver
2020 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2019 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2018 — James Harden, Houston
2017 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
2016 — u-Stephen Curry, Golden State
2015 — Stephen Curry, Golden State
2014 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City
2013 — LeBron James, Miami
2012 — LeBron James, Miami
2011 — Derrick Rose, Chicago
2010 — LeBron James, Cleveland
2009 — LeBron James, Cleveland
2008 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2007 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
2006 — Steve Nash, Phoenix
2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix
2004 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota
2003 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio
2002 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio
2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2000 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers
1999 — Karl Malone, Utah
1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1997 — Karl Malone, Utah
1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1995 — David Robinson, San Antonio
1994 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston
1993 — Charles Barkley, Phoenix
1992 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1991 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1990 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1989 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1987 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1986 — Larry Bird, Boston
1985 — Larry Bird, Boston
1984 — Larry Bird, Boston
1983 — Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers
1982 — Moses Malone, Houston
1981 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1980 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1979 — Moses Malone, Houston
1978 — Bill Walton, Portland
1977 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1976 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1975 — Bob McAdoo, Buffalo
1974 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston
1972 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1971 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1970 — Willis Reed, New York
1969 — Wes Unseld, Baltimore
1968 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1967 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1966 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1965 — Bill Russell, Boston
1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati
1963 — Bill Russell, Boston
1962 — Bill Russell, Boston
1961 — Bill Russell, Boston
1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis
1958 — Bill Russell, Boston
1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston
1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis
