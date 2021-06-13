NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Nikola Jokic, Den
|91
|8
|1
|–
|–
|971
|Joel Embiid, Phi
|1
|62
|23
|8
|3
|586
|Stephen Curry, GS
|5
|23
|32
|23
|13
|453
|G. Antetokounmpo, Mil
|1
|5
|34
|41
|10
|348
|Chris Paul, Phx
|2
|2
|8
|13
|26
|139
|Luka Doncic, Dal
|–
|1
|–
|7
|14
|42
|Damian Lillard, Por
|–
|–
|1
|5
|18
|38
|Julius Randle, NY
|–
|–
|1
|2
|9
|20
|Derrick Rose , NY
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|Rudy Gobert, Utah
|–
|–
|–
|1
|5
|8
|Russell Westbrook, Was
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|5
|Ben Simmons, Phi
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|3
|James Harden, Bkn
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|LeBron James, LAL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Kawhi Leonard, LAC
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
