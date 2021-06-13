CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 6:34 PM

(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Nikola Jokic, Den 91 8 1 971
Joel Embiid, Phi 1 62 23 8 3 586
Stephen Curry, GS 5 23 32 23 13 453
G. Antetokounmpo, Mil 1 5 34 41 10 348
Chris Paul, Phx 2 2 8 13 26 139
Luka Doncic, Dal 1 7 14 42
Damian Lillard, Por 1 5 18 38
Julius Randle, NY 1 2 9 20
Derrick Rose , NY 1 10
Rudy Gobert, Utah 1 5 8
Russell Westbrook, Was 1 5
Ben Simmons, Phi 1 3
James Harden, Bkn 1 1
LeBron James, LAL 1 1
Kawhi Leonard, LAC 1 1

