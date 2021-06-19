JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » NBA News » NBA Daily Playoff Glance

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Portland 123, Denver 109

Sunday, May 23

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Monday, May 24

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Denver 128, Portland 109

Tuesday, May 25

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Wednesday, May 26

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Utah 141, Memphis 129

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Denver 120, Portland 115

Friday, May 28

Atlanta 105, New York 94

Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Saturday, May 29

Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Portland 115, Denver 95

Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Utah 121, Memphis 111

Sunday, May 30

Atlanta 113, New York 96

Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92

Brooklyn 141, Boston 126

L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81

Monday, May 31

Washington 122, Philadelphia 114

Utah 120, Memphis 113

Tuesday, June 1

Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1

Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT

Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85

Wednesday, June 2

Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1

Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1

Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100

Thursday, June 3

Denver 126, Portland 115, Denver wins series 4-2

Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2

Friday, June 4

L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97

Sunday, June 6

L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, June 5

Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107

Sunday, June 6

Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124

Monday, June 7

Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86

Phoenix 122, Denver 105

Tuesday, June 8

Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102

Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109

Wednesday, June 9

Phoenix 123, Denver 98

Thursday, June 10

Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83

Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111

Friday, June 11

Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111

Phoenix 116, Denver 102

Saturday, June 12

L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106

Sunday, June 13

Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96

Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0

Monday, June 14

Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100

L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104

Tuesday, June 15

Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108

Wednesday, June 16

Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106

L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111

Thursday, June 17

Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89, series tied 3-3

Friday, June 18

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99, series tied 3-3

L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers win series 4-2

Saturday, June 19

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Friday, June, 25

PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, June 28

x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29

x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30

x-Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 2

x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 5

x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up