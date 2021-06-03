NBA Daily Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern xif necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, May 22 Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Portland 123, Denver 109 Sunday, May 23 Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Atlanta 107, New York 105 Memphis 112, Utah 109 Monday, May 24 Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Denver 128, Portland 109 Tuesday, May 25 Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Wednesday, May 26 Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 New York 101, Atlanta 92 Utah 141, Memphis 129 Thursday, May 27 Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Denver 120, Portland 115 Friday, May 28 Atlanta 105, New York 94 Boston 125, Brooklyn 119 L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108 Saturday, May 29 Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0 Portland 115, Denver 95 Philadelphia 132, Washington 103 Utah 121, Memphis 111 Sunday, May 30 Atlanta 113, New York 96 Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92 Brooklyn 141, Boston 126 L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81 Monday, May 31 Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 Utah 120, Memphis 113 Tuesday, June 1 Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1 Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT, Denver leads series 3-2 Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85, Phoenix leads series 3-2 Wednesday, June 2 Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1 Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1 Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1 Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100, Dallas leads series 3-2 Thursday, June 3 Denver at Portland, 8 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5 x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA x-Portland at Denver, TBA Sunday, June 6 x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 5 Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6 Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.