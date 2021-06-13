CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 10:01 PM

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face.

With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic and gave Booker a technical with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

Before leaving, Jokic went over to Payne near midcourt and appeared to apologize.

Jokic finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. The Suns lead the series 3-0.

