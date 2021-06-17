JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Fowles’ 170th career double-double leads Lynx past Wings

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 10:20 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 12 rebounds for her 170th career double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-73 on Thursday night.

Minnesota had a five-point lead after three quarters until Damiris Dantas opened and closed a 10-0 run to extend the advantage to 70-55. The Lynx scored 21 of the opening 29 points of the fourth to pull away.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Minnesota (5-6), which won for the second time in four games.

The Lynx led 43-33 at the break behind 10 points and seven rebounds from Fowles.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (5-7) with 20 points. Satou Sabally, Kayla Thornton and Allisha Gray each added 10 points for the Wings, who host Minnesota on Saturday.

