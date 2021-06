Embiid still uncertain to play for 76ers with knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of Philadelphia’s playoff series is still unknown because of a cartilage…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of Philadelphia’s playoff series is still unknown because of a cartilage tear in his knee.

The 76ers center remained day to day, and coach Doc Rivers said no decision has been made on the All-Star’s availability for Game 1 against Atlanta.

The Sixers are set to open their second-round playoff series with the Hawks at home Sunday.

Embiid has small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He did not participate in live drills during Friday’s practice.

“He’s got to go through his treatment,” Rivers said Friday. “As far as when we were doing shooting and stuff like that, he looked great. It’s too early (to rule him out). I don’t want to say one way or the other. We’ll just find that out.”

Embiid missed the Sixers’ first-round Eastern Conference playoff clincher against Washington after he was hurt Monday.

The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season and was named an NBA MVP finalist.

The Sixers are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will also host Game 2 on Tuesday.

