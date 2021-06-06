CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Embiid plays in Game 1 for 76ers with injured right knee

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 12:45 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was in the starting lineup Sunday even with a cartilage tear in his right knee for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid and the top-seeded Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid was injured in Monday’s Game 4 loss in the opening round against Washington and missed the Game 5 clincher. He was limited to shooting drills in practice this week and his status was uncertain right through warmups.

The Sixers are 42-13 with the NBA MVP finalist in the lineup. Without him, they are 11-11.

Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter sat out the opener with a sore right knee.

