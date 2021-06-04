CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Diggins-Smith scores 28 to help Mercury beat Sky again

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 12:32 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points, Brittney Griner had 16 points, including a dunk in the third quarter and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 77-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Phoenix pulled away in overtime, going on an 10-2 run with scoring from four different players. Diggins-Smith went 1 of 2 from the line with 8.1 seconds left for a three-point lead and Courtney Vandersloot missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Kia Nurse, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer from midcourt against the Sky on Tuesday, added 14 points for Phoenix (5-3). Megan Walker had 11 points.

Diggins-Smith made three free throws, including one after a technical foul, with 37.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 65. Chicago’s Diamond DeShields missed a layup and Phoenix called a timeout at 23.7. Diggins-Smith dribbled down the clock and got into the lane but her shot rolled off with 2.3 left and Vandersloot didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-6) with 14 points and Vandersloot had eight points and nine assists. Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson both played for the first time since the season opener after helping the U.S. qualify for the 3×3 at the Tokyo Olympics. Dolson, who battle foul trouble, finished with 12 points in 15 minutes and Quigley added eight points.

