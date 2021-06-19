CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NBA News » Diggins-Smith scores 21, Phoenix…

Diggins-Smith scores 21, Phoenix ends 4-game losing streak

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 12:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-66 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Brittney Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds to help Phoenix (6-7) avenge an 85-80 loss to the Sparks on Wednesday. The Mercury next play on June 27 against Minnesota.

Diggins-Smith scored 14 points in the first half and Griner added nine to help Phoenix build a 44-36 lead.

Erica Wheeler scored 17 points for Los Angeles (5-6). Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Bria Holmes added 11. The Sparks were 16 of 22 from the free-throw line compared to 25 of 31 for Phoenix.

It was played at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to a NBA playoff game at Staples Center.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up