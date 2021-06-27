CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Bonner, Sun beat Sky 74-58, end Chicago’s 7-game win streak

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 4:58 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brionna Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun cruised to a 74-58 win over Chicago on Sunday in a Commissioner’s Cup game, snapping the Sky’s seven-game win streak.

Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and three steals and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for Connecticut (10-5).

The Sun limited Chicago to its lowest scoring output of the season on 33.3% shooting overall and 5 of 24 (20.8%) from 3-point range. Connecticut had nine steals and forced 18 turnovers.

Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each made a 3-pointer in an 11-0 run to close the second quarter and Vandersloot’s pull-up jumper to open the third trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 36-32. Bonner answered with a 3, Jones hit two free throws and Bonner added another from behind the arc before Jones made a layup to cap a 10-0 run, and Connecticut led by double figures the rest of the way.

Quigley and Copper scored 11 points apiece to lead Chicago.

The Sky (9-8) had lost seven in a row before their win streak, which included 85-79 and 91-81 home wins over Connecticut on June 17 and June 19, respectively.

The Sun are the third team in the WNBA to reach double digits in wins this season, joining the league-leading Seattle Storm (12-3) and the Las Vegas Aces (10-4).

Connecticut improved to an Eastern Conference-leading 5-1 in the Commissioner’s Cup standings while the second-place Sky dropped to 6-3. Seattle leads the Western Conference at 5-0.

Each team plays 10 Commissioner’s Cup games, finishing on July 10, with the top team from each conference playing a championship game in August for the cup title and a prize totaling approximately $500,000.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

NBA News | Sports

