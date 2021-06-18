JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » NBA News » AP source: Kemba Walker,…

AP source: Kemba Walker, No. 16 pick to Thunder for Horford

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for forward Al Horford, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. It is the first major move since Brad Stevens moved from the Boston bench to the front office.

The Celtics will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick to the Thunder and receive center Moses Brown in return.

The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced, added that more draft picks were involved.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up