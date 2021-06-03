CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » NBA News » Anthony Davis back in…

Anthony Davis back in Lakers’ starting lineup for Game 6

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is in the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup Thursday night as they face playoff elimination in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis missed the second half of Game 4 and all of Game 5 after the eight-time All-Star injured his groin last weekend at Staples Center. The defending NBA champion Lakers lost both games to fall to a 3-2 series deficit and the brink of an early postseason exit.

Davis scored 34 points apiece while leading the Lakers to victories in Games 2 and 3, but his tentative play in Game 1 was a key factor in Los Angeles’ series-opening loss. The oft-injured Davis already was limping on a balky knee before injuring his groin, and he missed 30 games during the regular season with various injuries.

Davis went through two days of rest and recovery before a pregame workout during which the Lakers’ medical staff determined he could play in Game 6. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis was determined to play, but wanted to be mobile enough to contribute.

“He’s doing everything he can to be in there,” Vogel said.

Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also was in the lineup after missing Game 4 and playing just 15 minutes in Game 5 due to a bruised knee. Caldwell-Pope was the third-leading scorer on LA’s championship team and the Lakers’ best 3-point shooter this season, but he took just one shot in Game 5 before sitting out.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up