CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » NBA News » Agunbowale, Sabally spark Wings…

Agunbowale, Sabally spark Wings to 77-59 win over Mercury

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 12:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale made four 3-points and had 20 points, Satou Sabally scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-59 on Friday night.

Agunbowale was 7 of 16 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Wings (5-5) made just 2 of 15 from distance.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury (5-5) with 19 points and six rebounds. They lost their second straight and fell to 1-4 at home.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 11 on 4-of-12 shooting, while Kia Nurse had 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting. Phoenix shot 35% from the floor and made 3 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Ogunbowale scored nine points in guiding Dallas to a 40-33 halftime lead. The Wings stayed comfortably ahead until Allana Smith hit a 3-pointer with 7:44 left to pull Phoenix to 62-53. But Sabally scored six points in a minute span and Dallas led by double digits the rest of the way.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

OMB considering updates to capital planning, investment control data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up