Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 12:20 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum, She expected to miss at least four weeks.

Dearica Hamby’s layup with 96 seconds remaining put the Aces (3-2) ahead 80-79. Phoenix’s next offensive possession ended when Britney Griner committed an offensive foul.

Skylar Diggins-Smith then fouled Riquna Williams on a 3-point attempt and Williams made three free throws for a four-point lead.

Liz Cambage blocked Shey Peddy’s reverse layup attempt with 32 seconds left, and forced Phoenix to foul, Young made two free throws to seal it.

The Mercury had a brief scare just before halftime when Griner went to the floor after getting hit in the chest by Cambage on a post-up move. She returned to finish with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Diggins-Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

