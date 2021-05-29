MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Stewart scored 15, Storm cruise past Lynx 82-72

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 2:36 AM

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm cruised to an 82-72 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night.

Stewart sat out the fourth quarter for the Storm (5-1), who led 77-50 at the end of the third. Candice Dupree capped Seattle’s scoring on a basket that made it 82-53 with 8:32 left in the game. The Storm had made 58% of their shots (35 of 60) at that point before missing their final 12 field goal attempts of the game.

Dupree and Jewell Loyd added 12 points each, Sue Bird scored 11 and Epiphanny Prince 10.

The Storm made their first six shots to open the game with a 15-2 lead. The Lynx (0-4) tied it at 29 early in the second, but Seattle outscored Minnesota 29-6 over the rest of the quarter to pull away for good.

Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points and Napheesa Collier added 14 for Minnesota.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

