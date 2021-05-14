CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Nets’ Big 3 expected to end three-month absence Saturday

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 4:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s Big Three is set to play together for the first time in three months.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all expected to play Saturday when the Nets host the Chicago Bulls.

“I think tomorrow will be the day. So if everything stays the same, then those three will play tomorrow,” coach Steve Nash said Friday.

The three All-Stars have played in the same game just seven times since the Nets acquired Harden from Houston in mid-January. going 5-2.

They haven’t been together since a Feb. 13 victory at Golden State. Durant then missed the next 23 games with a left hamstring injury.

Harden just returned Wednesday from his own 18-game absence with a right hamstring injury, but Irving missed that game with a facial contusion. He had no concussion symptoms and is set to return Saturday.

“I think if they can play together tomorrow, it’s positive,” Nash said. “They got a chance to be out there together. Whether it’s good, bad or indifferent from a performance standpoint, it is an experience.”

The Nets end their regular season Sunday against Cleveland. Nash said the lineups for that game could depend on the standings, where the Nets are a game up on Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

