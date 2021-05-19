CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NBA News » NBA Playoff Glance

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday, May 22
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York

Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up