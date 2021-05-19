NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18 Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100…

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday, May 22 Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York

Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

