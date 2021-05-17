NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|PLAY-IN
|Play-in First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, May 18
Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston 9 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, May 19
San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|Play-in Second Round
|Eastern Conference
|Thursday, May 20
Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Friday, May 21
San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA
|FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
|Begins Saturday, May 22
|Times TBA
|Eastern Conference
Philadelphia vs. TBD
Atlanta at New York
Miami at Milwaukee
Brooklyn vs. TBD
|Western Conference
Utah vs. TBD
Dallas at L.A. Clippers
Portland at Denver
Phoenix vs. TBD
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
TBD
|CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
|NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.