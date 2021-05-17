CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 11:34 AM

All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston 9 p.m.

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Begins Saturday, May 22
Times TBA
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York

Miami at Milwaukee

Brooklyn vs. TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Dallas at L.A. Clippers

Portland at Denver

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

