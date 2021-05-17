NBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18 Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Washington at Boston…

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18 Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Washington at Boston 9 p.m. Western Conference Wednesday, May 19 San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20 Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 8 p.m. Western Conference Friday, May 21 San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Begins Saturday, May 22 Times TBA Eastern Conference Philadelphia vs. TBD Atlanta at New York Miami at Milwaukee Brooklyn vs. TBD Western Conference Utah vs. TBD Dallas at L.A. Clippers Portland at Denver Phoenix vs. TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) Conference Semifinals winners, TBA NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) Conference Finals winners, TBA Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.