NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern xif necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Saturday, May 22 Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Portland 123, Denver 109 Sunday, May 23 Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Atlanta 107, New York 105 Memphis 112, Utah 109 Monday, May 24 Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Denver 128, Portland 109 Tuesday, May 25 Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121, Dallas leads series 2-0 Wednesday, May 26 Philadelphia 120, Washington 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-0 New York 101, Atlanta 92 Utah 141, Memphis 129, series tied 1-1 Thursday, May 27 Milwaukee 113, Miami 84, Milwaukee leads series 3-0 L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95, Lakers leads series 2-1 Denver 120, Portland 115, Denver leads series 2-1 Friday, May 28 Atlanta 105, New York 94, Atlanta leads series 2-1 Brooklyn 119, Brooklyn leads series 2-1 L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29 Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30 New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31 Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 Boston at Brooklyn, TBA x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA Portland at Denver, TBA Wednesday, June 2 x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA x-Atlanta at New York, TBA x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Memphis at Utah, TBA Thursday, June 3 x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Denver at Portland, TBA Friday, June 4 x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA x-New York at Atlanta, TBA x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA x-Utah at Memphis, TBA Saturday, June 5 x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA x-Portland at Denver, TBA Sunday, June 6 x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA x-Atlanta at New York, TBA x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Memphis at Utah, TBA