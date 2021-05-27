NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
All Times Eastern
xif necessary
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Portland 123, Denver 109

Sunday, May 23

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Monday, May 24

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Denver 128, Portland 109, Series tied at 1-1

Tuesday, May 25

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108, Brooklyn leads series 2-0

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102, series tied 1-1

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121, Dallas leads series 2-0

Wednesday, May 26

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-0

New York 101, Atlanta 92, series tied 1-1

Utah 141, Memphis 129, series tied 1-1

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84, Milwaukee leads series 3-0

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

Portland at Denver, TBA

Wednesday, June 2

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

Thursday, June 3

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA

x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA

x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA

x-Denver at Portland, TBA

Friday, June 4

x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA

x-New York at Atlanta, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA

x-Utah at Memphis, TBA

Saturday, June 5

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Sunday, June 6

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

