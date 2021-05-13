CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NBA News » Milwaukee Bucks add guard…

Milwaukee Bucks add guard Elijah Bryant to their roster

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant, who has spent the last two seasons playing with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

Bryant, 26, averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47% for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season. The 6-foot-5 guard played a total of 100 games with Maccabi Tel Aviv over two seasons.

He played 36 games with Hapoel Eilat of the Israel Super League in 2018-19.

Bryant was undrafted in 2018 after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his junior season at BYU. He played four games and averaged 14.3 points and 23.3 minutes for a Bucks’ summer league team in 2019.

Milwaukee’s addition of Bryant comes a day after the Bucks announced they had requested waivers on forward Rodions Kurucs.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up