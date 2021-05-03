CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Magic coach Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 5:58 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

The Magic said Monday that Clifford would not coach that night’s game at Detroit.

Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

