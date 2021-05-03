CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th place on NBA scoring list

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 10:55 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers moved into 10th place on the NBA’s career scoring list with 14 points against the Hawks on Monday night.

Anthony now has 27,318 points in his career, surpassing Elvin Hayes (27,313) to move into the Top 10.

Next up for the 36-year-old Anthony: Moses Malone at 27,409 points

In the past two seasons, Anthony has passed nine players on the career scoring list.

He knocked off Alex English, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek and Paul Pierce last season; this season, he’s taken down Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon and now Hayes.

