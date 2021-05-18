CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NBA News » Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo to…

Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss at least 2 weeks

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale.

Bucks officials said Tuesday that the 29-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and would be evaluated again at that point. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played 57 games and made three starts this year. He is averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

CISA’s EINSTEIN had a chance to be great, but it's more than good enough

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

NOAA uses AI for more accurate weather forecasts, prompting data storage challenges

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up