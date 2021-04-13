CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Thunder sign forward Gabriel Deck

Thunder sign forward Gabriel Deck

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Deck, a 6-foot-8 forward who played for Argentina at the 2016 Olympics, spent the last three seasons with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 52% from the field.

Before joining Real Madrid, Deck played two seasons with San Lorenzo de Almagro of Liga A in Argentina and averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He spent 2011-16 with Liga A’s Quimsa.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Two initiatives to make contractor performance assessments more valuable coming to bear

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as service member families go hungry

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up