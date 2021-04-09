CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Patrick McCaw, reserve on 2019 title team, waived by Raptors

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 12:57 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick McCaw, a reserve who has played on three NBA championship teams, was waived Thursday by the Toronto Raptors.

He has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury. He played less than seven minutes a game.

McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team’s NBA championship roster that year. Just five players from that team remain with Toronto.

That was McCaw’s third NBA title in as many years to start his career. He won two with Golden State.

In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, 2 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.

