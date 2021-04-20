CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Nets: Harden out indefinitely…

Nets: Harden out indefinitely after hamstring setback

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined “indefinitely,” the club announced on Tuesday evening.

“Back to square one,” Nets coach Steve Nash. “We’ll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that’ll be, but we’ll support James and we’ll support our performance team in getting him back in his best condition as possible, and hopefully that comes sooner than later. But there’s no guarantee. So, we just keep chipping away. We keep moving forward and we hope for a speedy recovery.”

Harden, who was acquired by Brooklyn in January in a trade with Houston, is averaging 25.2 points 10.9 assists and eight rebounds per game. He has not played since April 5 and was ruled out for a seventh straight game on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

Nash said he was at the workout when Harden sensed trouble.

“He just felt it. He didn’t fall or stumble or anything out of the ordinary,” Nash said. “He just felt something maybe in the ballpark of a strain, just a setback.

“Not much more to it other than just disappointment and we have to rebuild and get him going again,” Nash added. ”He’ll be back when he’s back. That might not be until the playoffs. It might be sooner. I don’t know, and we have no control over that, other than working as hard as we can to support him and get him back to full health.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up