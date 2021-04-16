CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell…

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sprains right ankle vs Pacers

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell exited during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon after suffering a sprained right ankle.

The Jazz announced he would not return.

Mitchell was helped off the court with the assistance of teammates with 8:18 left in the third quarter after severely turning his ankle. The Jazz guard could not put any weight on his right leg. Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes before leaving the game.

Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes before leaving.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up