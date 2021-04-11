CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Irving, Schroder thrown out…

Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty.

Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder’s strong play.

But he and Irving began jawing after Irving was called for a foul on Schroder. Referee Zach Zarba got between them and issued the first technicals for what he said was their verbal taunting.

Zarba, the crew chief, said both players were then warned to move on.

Instead, Irving walked toward the Nets bench across the floor but kept talking toward Schroder behind him, and referee Tyler Ford ejected him. Schroder was then tossed as well by official Jason Goldenberg.

“And so when Irving couldn’t stop yelling at Schroder, he was then assessed his second technical foul and ejected,” Zarba said. “And after Irving’s ejection, if you look at the video, Schroder kind of waves goodbye to him in a taunting manner, and that’s why he was issued a second technical foul and ejected.”

Schroder finished with 19 points and Irving 18. The Lakers pulled away after the ejections and won 126-101.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up