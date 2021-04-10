CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hawks’ Tony Snell to miss at least 2 games with ankle injury

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 5:53 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday’s game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain.

Snell left Friday night’s 120-108 win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return.

The Hawks say tests confirmed the ankle sprain and also showed a bone bruise. Snell remained in Atlanta and will miss road games at Charlotte and against Toronto in Tampa on Tuesday night.

Snell’s status will be updated following the team’s return to Atlanta.

Snell is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a reserve role.

